Dec. 23, 1957—July 13, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Royce Walter Olden, 64, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home in Hudson Falls.

Born on Dec. 23, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Harold and Golda (Hammond) Olden.

Royce enjoyed listening to country music. He was happiest when dog sitting for his friends and caring for his special friend, Angelina, or helping his closest friend, Dennis.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by seven brothers: Bernard H., Harold A., Joseph M., Allen F., Albert K., Ellis B., and Hollis E. Olden, and two sisters: Elizabeth J. and Lois E. Olden.

Survivors include three brothers: Daniel (Janet) Olden, David (Diana) Olden, Kevin (Cindy) Olden; a sister Shirley (William) Venner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

