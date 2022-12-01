April 12, 1927—Nov. 30, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Roy W. Collier, Sr., 95, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Green Meadow Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Catskill.

Born on April 12, 1927, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Percy and Lina (Roberts) Collier.

He proudly served in the United State Navy.

Roy married the love of his life, Marge Schonenberger, on Feb. 19, 1955, at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls and together they raised their seven children in Fort Edward. They were married for 64 years until Marge’s passing in 2019.

In addition to his parents and wife, Roy was predeceased by his brothers, David, Walter, Everett and Floyd Collier; his sister, Gloria Monroe; his nephews, Patrick Collier and James Collier.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Susan Collier, Sylvia Collier-Beardsley, Katherine Collier, Roy Collier, Jr., Daniel (Debra Warren) Collier, Matthew Collier, and Timothy Collier; his grandson, Morgan Beardsley; and as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Roy’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Rite of Committal will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY with military honors.

Donation in Roy’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.