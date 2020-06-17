Roy Herbert Litts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 10, 1928 — June 9, 2020

GRANVILLE — Roy H. Litts, age 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness. Roy was born on Jan. 10, 1928 in Middletown, the son of the late Roy and Emeline (Gates) Litts.

After his graduation from high school in Middletown he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. He married the love of his life, A. Jacqueline “Jackie” (Bennett) in 1949, sharing 64 years of married bliss before Jackie’s passing in 2013.

Roy worked as the head cook with the New York State Correctional Facility in Woodbourne, and served as a part-time police officer in Fallsburg, before the family relocated to Granville. Roy was employed at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock as a food service manager for 30 years until his retirement. Following retirement, he also did food service at the Emma Laing Stevens Hospital in North Granville. Roy was a devoted husband and father who worked two jobs throughout his life to ensure he could provide extra to give his family a great life. He always made every attempt to attend as many of his children’s activities as possible and was a great supporter of their life endeavors. He loved spending time with and teaching his granddaughter, Emeline, with adventures big and small.