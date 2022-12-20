Dec. 27, 1973—Dec. 13, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Roy E. Stone, 48, of Hudson Falls, passed away December 13, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, after fighting a battle of cirrhosis of the liver.

Roy was predeceased by his sons, Roy Edward Stone, Jr. and Gerald Edwin Stone; his siblings, Marianne Stone and Jonathan “JJ” Stone. Roy loved his brother, “JJ” and his family, Rose Marie Stone and their children.

Born on December 27, 1973, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Cynthia and Gerald Walkup of Queensbury and John Stone of Hudson Falls.

He is survived by his children and their families: Kayla Stone-Marcotte and her husband, Joseph Marcotte, Jr.; and their children: Joseph Marcotte III, Nicholas Marcotte, Hunter Marcotte, Ebony Stone, Carmella Stone of South Glens Falls; his son, Roy Edward Stone, II; and his children: Grace Stone and Annalise Stone of South Glens Falls; his sister, June Stone; and her daughters: Destiny and Korena and their families, of Queensbury; his brother, Christopher Stone of Queensbury. He also leaves behind his former wife, mother of his children and lifelong friend, Maria A. Stone of South Glens Falls; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, whom he also loved very much.

Roy’s proudest moments in life was being a father and grandfather. He had seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

A major accomplishment in his life was receiving his GED. Roy was a happy soul who loved everyone and would do anything for anybody. He enjoyed riding his bike around town and visiting all his many friends and his relatives. He also enjoyed having a few “cold ones” and socializing with his friends.

He loved listening and singing along to country music and had a passion for playing the guitar. In his younger days, he was also an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed collecting NASCAR coats. He loved watching football with his dog, Cowboy, by his side cheering on his favorite team, the Redskins. Roy was well known and loved by all.

He had a very close friend by the name of John Mount, whom he nicknamed “Blackie.” Roy is at peace now up in the heavens with his sons, his brother, “JJ” and his other beloved family members. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Roy’s children would like to extend their thanks to the Mount Family for all of their love, support and prayers, and to all of his friends who prayed for him. A special thanks to the nurses at the Glens Falls Hospital for the care they had given to Roy.

Friends may call, Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

