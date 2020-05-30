March 2, 1932 — May 28, 2020
MOREAU — Roy E. McQuain, 88, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born March 2, 1932, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Hanna) McQuain Kerr.
Roy proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medic during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of Corporal. He was employed as a supervisor at the Mallincrodt Corporation in Argyle.
Roy married the love of his life, Margaret Ball, on March 16, 1952 in St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Roy and Margaret enjoyed wintering in Florida together for many years. In his younger years, Roy enjoyed camping and snowmobiling. As he got older, Roy could often be found mowing his lawn, or socializing with his friends at his “breakfast club”. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, and he and Margaret often watched the races together on the weekends. He will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Roy is also predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Kerr, his sisters, Ida Taft and Pauline Robideau, his brother Lloyd McQuain and his wife Bea, as well his beloved dog Muffin.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret McQuain,a special family member Joanie Backes who Roy loved very much, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to an extraordinary caregiver, Shannon Gordon for her care and compassion during Roy’s illness. They also wish to thank Linda Pacyna (who was like a daughter to Roy) and her husband Steve, as well as Jim and Sue Keysor for all their help.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no calling hours. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Memorial donations in Roy’s name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
