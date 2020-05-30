× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 2, 1932 — May 28, 2020

MOREAU — Roy E. McQuain, 88, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born March 2, 1932, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Hanna) McQuain Kerr.

Roy proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medic during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of Corporal. He was employed as a supervisor at the Mallincrodt Corporation in Argyle.

Roy married the love of his life, Margaret Ball, on March 16, 1952 in St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Roy and Margaret enjoyed wintering in Florida together for many years. In his younger years, Roy enjoyed camping and snowmobiling. As he got older, Roy could often be found mowing his lawn, or socializing with his friends at his “breakfast club”. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, and he and Margaret often watched the races together on the weekends. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Roy is also predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Kerr, his sisters, Ida Taft and Pauline Robideau, his brother Lloyd McQuain and his wife Bea, as well his beloved dog Muffin.