March 30, 1938—Jan. 5, 2022

PAWLET, VT/LAKE GEORGE — Roy “Bud” Ross passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward, NY following a long illness.

Bud was born on March 30, 1938, in Granville, NY, the son of the late Frank E. and Dorothy (Sprague) Ross.

Bud worked on the family farm for many years in Pawlet. He was renowned for his carpentry skills throughout the Pawlet Valley and beyond including the house that he built together with and for his son Chris. Bud was a quiet and gentle man who loved to tell his stories and showing you pictures of all his carpentry work. One of his favorite sayings was “You learn more by listening then talking.”

In his retirement years, Bud enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with his family, friends and his four-legged buddy Baxter. He did several cross-country trips with the Moreau Community Center. He became a member of the Hartford and Granville Senior Citizens. He was a member of the South Granville Congregational Church and served as a Deacon.

Bud was predeceased by his parents, a beloved daughter Judy, a brother Leon, his brother-in-law Robert Corey and two nieces. Survivors are his wife of 21 years Blanche (Herrick) Ross. He is survived by his daughter Nancy O’Mary (Michael) of Knoxville, TN; and his son Christopher (fiance Julie Denko) of Pawlet, VT; three stepchildren: Gary Herrick (Sonja) of FL, Richard Herrick (Sharon) of South Glens Falls and Leisha Hubbell (Tom McKinney) of Lake George. He was blessed with two grandsons: Jason Hayes (Megan) and Josh Hayes (Jammie); ten step grandchildren; Shawn Herrick (Kelly), Jeffrey Herrick (Kimberly), Jamie Deyoe, Brian Herrick (Rebekkah), Kevin Herrick (Theresa Adams), Katy Payne (John), Lexi Herrick (Brady Rainville), Joshua Hubbell (Ariannah Belden), Kyle Hubbell, Nathan Hubbell (Tristen Scheidecker) and Anna Chapman (William); thirteen great-grandchildren; 23 step great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Bud is also survived by his siblings: Diane Haskins (Roger) of Essex Junction, VT, Mildred Corey of Granville, NY and James Ross (Deborah) of Pawlet, VT; as well as four nieces and one nephew.

Services to celebrate the life of Bud Ross will be held in the spring, one of his favorite times when the sap is boiling.

A heartful thank you to the Fort Hudson Health Center staff and Community Hospice for all the care they provided to Bud. A special thank you to Heidi his nurse and his aide Christina who were with him at the end.

Donations in memory of Roy “Bud” Ross can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.