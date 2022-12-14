Oct. 19, 1970—Dec. 10, 2022

WHITEHALL — Roxanne M. Carman, 52, of Adams Street, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home after a long battle with cancer.

Born on Oct. 19, 1970, at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank E. Hilder, Jr. and Mary E. (Gipe) Hilder.

Roxanne was a longtime worker in the medical profession, after retirement she was self-employed. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a positive light in the lives of many.

Roxanne is predeceased by her brother, Dean Hilder, who passed away in 1985.

She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Dean E. Carman, Sr., of Whitehall; four children: Kyle (Bob) Ramey, Thomas (Lauren) Ramey, Amber (Corey) Yorks, and Dean (Rayanne) Carman, Jr.; her nephew, Jason Hilder; and her two grandsons: Mason Ramey, and Orion Carman.

There will be no calling hours. A remembrance of Roxanne’s life, which will be open to friends and family, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. at American Legion, Post No. 83, 148 Main St., Whitehall.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

