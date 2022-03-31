Feb. 2, 1936—March 25, 2022

PAUL SMITHS/ZEPHYRHILLIS, FL — Rouse Albert Fountain, Sr., 86, of Paul Smiths, NY and Zephyrhills, FL passed away on March 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Rouse was born on Feb. 2, 1936 in his grandparent’s home in Chasm Falls, to George and Dora Fountain.

Rouse graduated from Saranac Lake Central High School in 1955. He was an outstanding athlete for the Redskins football, baseball and track teams. He also played baseball for the Brighton Blues.

Rouse enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956. He did his basic training at Fort Ord, in California. After basic training, he was stationed in Germany, where his unit joined the 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum, and served as a Heavy artillery operator. After serving in Germany, he served at Fort Drum and then returned to Paul Smiths and continued to serve in the Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1962. He graduated from Paul Smith’s College with a forestry degree. On Jan. 3, 1959 he married the love of his life, Bethyl Goodman Fountain.

Rouse is survived by his wife of 63 years; he is also survived by his daughters: Vickie Holbrook; and her children: Wesley Smith (Morgan) and Emma Jackson (Tyler); Beth Young (Fred); and daughters: Kate Pratt (Greg) and Molly Coventry (Derek); and his son Rouse A. Fountain, Jr. (Cathy); and their daughters: Emily and Abbey; and great-grandchildren: Zachary, Emery, Vance, Mazzy, Ally, Ethan, Sloane, Mavea, and Junie. Rouse is also survived by three brothers: John of Malone, Richard of Fort Covington and Patrick of Lake Tahoe. Rouse was predeceased by his father George, mother Dora and brother George.

Rouse was a hard worker. He was the camp director and ranger for the Boy Scouts of America at Floodwood and operated Rouse Fountain Excavating in Paul Smiths. After he retired, he became a caretaker for the Whooter Camp in Lake Clear and Lone Pine Camp in Paul Smiths and worked at Tractor Supply in Zephyrhills, FL.

Rouse was active in Saranac Lake sporting events including Friday Night Men’s Bowling League, Black Fly Slow Pitch for the CI Crawlers and the Muldowney’s Steak House, and the Men’s Golf League at Saranac Lake Golf Club with his friend and golf partner Howard Coombs. Rouse was also a Little League baseball coach. He was a member of the Paul Smiths Gabriels Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the American Legion Color Guard in Zephyrhills, FL.

Rouse loved the woods, hunting, trapping, snowmobiling and was an expert marksman. Most of his favorite stories to tell were about his time spent in the woods hunting with his son Rouse, Jr. (Bert/Freddie).

Rouse loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father and Poppie. He was very civic minded and was passionate about donating his time to the homeless population and Food Pantry in Zephyrhills.

The family would like to thank the staff from the CR Wood Center and the 2nd floor Tower nurses and doctors at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, 20 Church St., Saranac Lake, NY. Funeral services will be private and burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Family and friends wishing to remember Rouse A. Fountain may make memorial contributions to the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in care of the Fortune Keough Funeral Home. Family and friends can also sign the online guest book at www.fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.