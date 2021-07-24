Oct. 22, 1979—July 21, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Ross N. Mallaney, Jr., 41, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Born in Glens Falls October 22, 1979, he is the son of Ross, Sr. and Gwendolyn (Lydecker) Mallaney.
He attended Hudson Falls High School.
Ross worked for Glens Falls Country Club as a cook and at Janitronics in Glens Falls.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, his dog Buster and walking on the bike trails.
Ross was a member of the Boy Scouts.
Ross was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Mallaney and maternal grandparents, John and Francis Lydecker.
Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Ross, Sr. and Gwendolyn Mallaney; sister, Angela Mallaney; brother, Mark Mallaney; nieces: Casey, Alexis, Hailey, and Sophia; nephew, Ryan.
At Ross’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Ross’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
