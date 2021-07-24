 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ross N. Mallaney, Jr.
0 entries

Ross N. Mallaney, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ross N. Mallaney, Jr.

Oct. 22, 1979—July 21, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Ross N. Mallaney, Jr., 41, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Born in Glens Falls October 22, 1979, he is the son of Ross, Sr. and Gwendolyn (Lydecker) Mallaney.

He attended Hudson Falls High School.

Ross worked for Glens Falls Country Club as a cook and at Janitronics in Glens Falls.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, his dog Buster and walking on the bike trails.

Ross was a member of the Boy Scouts.

Ross was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Mallaney and maternal grandparents, John and Francis Lydecker.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Ross, Sr. and Gwendolyn Mallaney; sister, Angela Mallaney; brother, Mark Mallaney; nieces: Casey, Alexis, Hailey, and Sophia; nephew, Ryan.

At Ross’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Ross’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News