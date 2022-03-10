July 21, 1949—March 3, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Ross M. Vrooman, 72, of South Glens Falls, passed away on March 3, 2022, with his wife and son at his bedside.

Ross was born to Harold and Dorothy (Platukis) Vrooman on July 21, 1949, in Troy, NY. The family moved to Westport where he grew up and attended school. He then went into the Army and actively served in Vietnam. He was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 27th Artillery to a gun crew known as “The Professionals.” He served from 1969 to 1970.

On Feb. 26, 1972, Ross married the love of his life Catherine “Kate” Williams of Port Henry, NY and the adventure began. Ross loved his wife and son and always put them first. He and Kate enjoyed music, motorcycling, cruises and traveling along the East Coast.

Ross also enjoyed playing guitar. He taught himself as a teenager, a hobby and sometimes job that he loved his whole life. He also was a sound engineer for various venues and made many friends along the way. He enjoyed his life to the maximum, his favorite saying being “I could have fun in a closet.”

Ross was predeceased by his grandparents, parents, an uncle, and a brother-in-law.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Catherine; their son, Derek; two grandsons: Riley and Francis Vrooman of whom he was very proud; his sister, Linda Paracka; and aunt Nancy Platukis. He is also survived by his in-laws: Beth Burlingame, Arlene (Lynn) Williams, Gloria (Gilles) Bergeron, Janet (Russell) Gallo, Wallace (Elizabeth) Williams, Gerald (Rachel) Williams; his nieces: Mary (Brad) Perkins and Sara (Jake) Richman that loved their uncle immensely; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. He loved all of you.

Ross was a school bus driver for the South Glens Falls School District and was much loved by his “passengers.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at his home at a later date.

Contributions to The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 (temporary housing for veteran’s families receiving care at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center) would be an honor to his memory.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Godspeed, Sweetheart. I will always love and miss you.