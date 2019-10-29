Sept. 1, 1959 — Oct. 27, 2019
CORINTH — Ross Joseph Thew, 60, of Heath Road, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Middle Grove, following a brief illness.
Born on Sept. 1, 1959 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Beverly French of Corinth and the late Ross Thew.
Joe attended Corinth Central School.
He was employed for many years for Ed Weaver Construction doing construction and carpentry.
Joe enjoyed playing pool with his niece and sister, NASCAR, country music, relaxing in his lawn chair and hammock, and spending time with his family.
Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his step-father, Leon “Frenchy” French.
Survivors besides his mother of Corinth include one son, Joseph W. Thew (Shawnna) of Corinth; two siblings, Rick French (Donna) of Corinth and Kandy Fisher of Corinth; four nephews, Ricky, Brendon, Adam, Joshua; and two nieces, Nicole and Allyssa; several grandnephews and grandnieces; and several cousins.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank Dr. George Siniapkin, Saratoga Hospital and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Joe during his illness.
