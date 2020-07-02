Rosemary Stanton (a.k.a. "Sis")

The family would like to say thank you to Mom’s nurses, especially Laura and Cheryl. Your dedication will never be forgotten. Mom loved you two. We must not forget the many dedicated friends mom had, she loved them all as well as her roommate, Mary. A special thanks to Tammy Dziewa for always visiting Mom and being a dedicated friend to or our dear mom. For my dear friend, Edie Tubbs, “Talk to you later”. Mom loved talking on the phone to her circle of friends. We will certainly miss “Mom”. Thank you for the years of Sunday dinners and your love. Heavens gain is Earths loss. We love you mom and will always miss you. “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles” — Isaiah 40:31