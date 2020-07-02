Rosemary Stanton (a.k.a. "Sis")
0 entries

Rosemary Stanton (a.k.a. "Sis")

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 25, 1936 — June 29, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Lake Luzerne Rosemary Stanton (a.k.a. “Sis”) quietly slipped into eternity on June 29, 2020 at the Warren Center in Queensbury.

A lifetime resident of Lake Luzerne, she was born the daughter of W. William and Rose (Burns) Waterhouse on Aug. 25, 1936 in Lake Luzerne. She was the salutatorian of the Hadley Luzerne Central School, Class of 1954 and a graduate of Albany Business College.

Rosemary was a cook for many years at Waterhouse Restaurant and was known throughout Luzerne for making pies. Rosemary was a member of the Lake Luzerne Historical Society for many years. She had received many plaques and awards from the society. She felt history was very important and she loved volunteering for years to preserve the town’s history.

Rosemary married Leon W. “Bud” Stanton on Dec. 28, 1957. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage before his passing in December of 2005. She was also predeceased by a son, Scott Stanton in 1982 and a daughter, Helen Stanton Waite in 2010; all of her brothers, William, Richard and Raymond Waterhouse.

She is survived by her daughters, Rose (Lloyd) Gibbs of Greenfield Center, Nancy (Kevin) Straight of Corinth and Bonnie LaPier of Lake Luzerne; her son-in-law, Chris Waite of Porter Corners; sister-in-law, Betty (Tony) McCutcheon of Lake Luzerne; grandchildren: Bobbi Jean, Brian, Melissa, Eric, Matthew, Michelle, Kristina, Christopher and Patrick; great grandchildren: Brooke, Morgan, Madelynn, Quentin, Christopher, Emanuela, Aubree, Pauly, Jethro Leon, Casandra and Claire; several nieces and nephews; her dear cousin and lifelong friend, Pat Schott and her husband Buck of Redwood, California.

The family would like to say thank you to Mom’s nurses, especially Laura and Cheryl. Your dedication will never be forgotten. Mom loved you two. We must not forget the many dedicated friends mom had, she loved them all as well as her roommate, Mary. A special thanks to Tammy Dziewa for always visiting Mom and being a dedicated friend to or our dear mom. For my dear friend, Edie Tubbs, “Talk to you later”. Mom loved talking on the phone to her circle of friends. We will certainly miss “Mom”. Thank you for the years of Sunday dinners and your love. Heavens gain is Earths loss. We love you mom and will always miss you. “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles” — Isaiah 40:31

Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne adhering to the state mandated face covering and social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemary’s memory may be directed to the Maxfield Community Food Pantry, 89 Bay Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News