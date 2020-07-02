Nov. 25, 1936 — June 26, 2020

CORINTH — Rosemary Silverman, 83, of Route 9N, passed away Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on November 25, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Beth (Walters) Hargis. She graduated from Tecumseh, Nebraska High School in 1954 and attended Drake University in Des Moines.

She worked at KWDM radio station in Des Moines, the University of Chicago, the State University of Iowa in Iowa City and the New York Public Library in New York City. For 23 years, she was employed at Continental Insurance in Glens Falls.

She married Robert Goodney in 1954; he died in 1963. She later married Sandy Silverman; he died in 1991.

She had a novel and numerous short stories and articles published. She loved reading and her pets.

She is survived by her half-sister, Susan Wade of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; her niece, Mollie Mrazek of Redondo Beach, California and her long-time friend, Kathy Hall of Queensbury.

At Rosemary’s request, there will be no services held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Corinth Free Library, 89 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St,. Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

