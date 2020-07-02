Nov. 25, 1936 — June 26, 2020
CORINTH — Rosemary Silverman, 83, of Route 9N, passed away Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on November 25, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Beth (Walters) Hargis. She graduated from Tecumseh, Nebraska High School in 1954 and attended Drake University in Des Moines.
She worked at KWDM radio station in Des Moines, the University of Chicago, the State University of Iowa in Iowa City and the New York Public Library in New York City. For 23 years, she was employed at Continental Insurance in Glens Falls.
She married Robert Goodney in 1954; he died in 1963. She later married Sandy Silverman; he died in 1991.
She had a novel and numerous short stories and articles published. She loved reading and her pets.
She is survived by her half-sister, Susan Wade of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; her niece, Mollie Mrazek of Redondo Beach, California and her long-time friend, Kathy Hall of Queensbury.
At Rosemary’s request, there will be no services held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Corinth Free Library, 89 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St,. Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.