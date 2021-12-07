Sept. 6, 1939—Nov. 27, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Rosemary “Ro” D. Nolan, formerly of Queensbury, NY, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

She was born in White Plains, NY, on September 6, 1939, the daughter of Angelo and Sara (Salvo) Russo.

A strong commitment to education in the family (Sara, a teacher, and Angelo, head of the school board) led Rosemary to pursue teaching as a vocation. She attended Buffalo State University (at the time, Buffalo State Teacher’s College) where she acquired a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education with a focus in speech therapy, and began her career as a speech therapist at Bennett High School, in Buffalo. She was a founding member and treasurer for the Pi Omega Sorority.

She moved to Rockland County with a group of friends, and began her 30-year teaching career in the Spring Valley School System. In addition to speech therapy, here she taught first through third grade, preferring third. She loved her students at this age and fostered them in their moments of discovery and self-actualization.

It was at this time that Rosemary met James M. Nolan, a member of the Armed Forces and carpenter. They fell in love, were married, and began a new chapter filled with family, friends, and travel.

Not quite finished with learning herself, and later in her career, Ro went back to school and earned her Master’s Degree in Education. There were long hours of thesis writing squeezed in between helping her own kids study for spelling tests and learning times tables. Her efforts were heroic, and greatly appreciated.

Ro and Jim shared many wonderful and memorable evenings with friends and family. To know Rosemary was to understand the value of her tireless spirit, and her practical ability to get things accomplished. She was such an inspiration to those of us who know her well, and we will greatly miss her honest advice and real encouragement.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Nolan, and brothers-in-law, John Moskop and Matthew Nolan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cara Reinoehl and husband, Joseph; her son, Matthew Nolan and wife, Leah; her brother, George Russo, M.D. and partner, JoAnn Kulsa: her sister-in-law, Patricia Moskop and sister-in-law, Gertrude Nolan.

Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

In loving memory of Ro, contributions can be made to the ASPCA (online at ASPCA / Memorial Gifts or by phone at 1(800) 628-0028) and the CR Wood Cancer Center (online or 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or by phone at 518-926-5960).

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.