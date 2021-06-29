Rosemary Nancy Gokey-Gearwar

Rosemary was born on November 17, 1952, in Syracuse, NY to the late Francis George and Rita Elizabeth Gokey. She graduated high school from St. Anthony’s of Padua, Class of 1971, in Syracuse NY. She pursued further education and earned an undergraduate degree from Skidmore College and a graduate degree from the State University of New York at Albany. Rosemary was a dedicated Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor. She was a passionate advocate for helping people and worked in private practice in assisting individuals in their recovery from alcohol and substance abuse. Her advocacy in this specialty practice was pivotal in bringing AA meetings to the inpatient setting at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center where she finished her career in the mental health field. Rosemary was known for going above and beyond for her clients.