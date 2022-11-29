July 14, 1928—Nov. 22, 2022
BROOKLYN — Rosemary Miner died on November 22, 2022, at age 94. She was the daughter of Leonard Anthony Arnold and Madeline (Somerville) Arnold and sister to four older brothers who predeceased her. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in upstate New York for many years. She moved south after 2007 to join her companion, Charles Harry Carpenter, in Oriental, North Carolina.
Rosemary Miner earned an undergraduate degree with honors at New York State University at Plattsburgh, New York in 1950; and her graduate degree in American Studies at Union College, Schenectady, New York. Divorce ended her marriage to Shack Miner at that time. In her career of public-school teaching for thirty-four years, she was awarded a merit bonus while teaching at Niskayuna High School. Retiring in 1986 to her Adirondack home with her husband Wes Pelkey, M.D., she chaired a volunteer board for ten years to acquire and restore the historic rail depot in North Creek, New York, which is open today for tours. Her love of history resulted in researching and writing a biography of a Confederate officer living in the north. That was followed by her writing a series of historical mysteries set in the Adirondacks.
Rosemary Miner was a mother of three sons, Scott Alan Miner, Todd Arnold Miner, who predeceased her, and Matthew Martin Miner of Asheville, North Carolina, and also had several grandchildren. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.