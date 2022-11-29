BROOKLYN — Rosemary Miner died on November 22, 2022, at age 94. She was the daughter of Leonard Anthony Arnold and Madeline (Somerville) Arnold and sister to four older brothers who predeceased her. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in upstate New York for many years. She moved south after 2007 to join her companion, Charles Harry Carpenter, in Oriental, North Carolina.

Rosemary Miner earned an undergraduate degree with honors at New York State University at Plattsburgh, New York in 1950; and her graduate degree in American Studies at Union College, Schenectady, New York. Divorce ended her marriage to Shack Miner at that time. In her career of public-school teaching for thirty-four years, she was awarded a merit bonus while teaching at Niskayuna High School. Retiring in 1986 to her Adirondack home with her husband Wes Pelkey, M.D., she chaired a volunteer board for ten years to acquire and restore the historic rail depot in North Creek, New York, which is open today for tours. Her love of history resulted in researching and writing a biography of a Confederate officer living in the north. That was followed by her writing a series of historical mysteries set in the Adirondacks.