Feb. 19, 1929 — Aug. 10, 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Rosemary Miller, 90, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Born on Feb. 19, 1929 in Assembly Point, Lake George, the daughter of Kenneth C. Maranville and Irene Braymer.
Rosemary was a musician, an avid piano player for 80 years.
Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She loved the color purple and when we see it, we will think of her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Miller; and her brother, Edward Maranville.
Those left to cherish her memory are Linda (Merritt), John (Kathy), Bonita, Sherylee (Harold) and Melody; her 15 grandchildren, Merri, Pamela (Joshua), Erin, Adam, Dean, Brian, Aimee (Randy), John, Krystof, Julie (Steven), Keith (Cassie), Christiana (Joshua), Jonathan (Jodie), Melissa (Daryl) and Tony; 19 great-grandkids, Landon, Emma, Lydia, Hannah, Kaylee, Jackson, Mason, Isaac, Samantha (Mark), Elizabeth, Randi, Joshua, Matthew, Brogan, Maelyn, Brenuss and Marissa; two great-grandkids, Benjamin and Ty; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St. in Queensbury.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, 12 Church Hill Road, Bolton, with the Rev. Charles Huff officiating.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Wesley Health Care Center, Springs 2.
In loving memory of Rosemary, contributions may be made to Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, 12 Church Hill Road, Bolton Landing, NY 12814.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
