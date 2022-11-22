Dec. 29, 1955 - Nov. 19, 2022

BALLSTON LAKE — Rosemary Hoch, 66, a resident of Ballston Lake, passed away Saturday morning, November 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born December 29,1955 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Margaret (Wolfe) Kelly.

Rosemary was a homemaker following her years of running her own cleaning business. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going for rides with her beloved husband on their motorcycle stopping for scratch-offs and Pepsi. She also loved cooking, home decorating, knitting/crotchet and had fun being competitive when playing games like cards, bingo and bowling.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Kelly, and stepson, Kyle Hoch.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Wayne Hoch of Ballston Lake; one son, Timothy Pratt (Carmen Pratt) of Stone Mountain, GA; one daughter, Heather Tourtellot (Dan Welsh) of Ballston Spa; one stepdaughter, Jessica Erkert (Dave Karpathy); one brother, Gerald Kelly of Ballston Lake; three sisters: Sharon Luongo of Ft. Edward, Donna Zeno of Greenwich, and Betty Jean Brown of Middle Falls; one grandson, Timothy Pratt; three granddaughters: Caitlin Denning (Ryan), Kylee Tourtellot (Adrian Latorre), and Ashlee Dowen; one step-grandaughter, Ava Karpathy; one great-granddaughter, Vera Denning; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Burgoyne Rd., Schuylerville.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Community Hospice and Chaplain Brian, Beth, Laurie, Suzanne, Rosalie and Diane.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the Saratoga and Washington County Hospice.