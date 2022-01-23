Nov. 3, 1929—Jan. 12, 2022

CAPE CORAL, FL — Rosemary Germain, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Cape Coral Hospital.

Born on Nov. 3, 1929 in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of Dennis and Rose (Mooney) Lawler.

Rosemary was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She and her husband of 52 years were middle school sweethearts who met and later graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. She was a dedicated mother to each of their three children and she was engaged in their education and activities. She was their Girl Scout Leader and Boy Scout Den Mother. She ensured that the children succeeded in their educational opportunities at St. Mary’s Academy.

Rosemary always enjoyed visiting historical sites and thoroughly loved spending time outdoors camping, swimming, boating, and hiking with her family.

She was devoutly religious and was kind and thoughtful. She was quick to offer her assistance to others, always with a warm smile.

Rosemary was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years Harold J. Germain; her parents Dennis and Rose Lawler and her four brothers Edward, William, Robert and John.

Rosemary is survived by her children: Marianne (Mark) Aronson of Punta Gorda, FL, Judith Germain of Easton, MD and Michael (Melanie) Germain of Alva, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jill (Greg) Rozell Franzone, Sean Bullard, Anna (Michael) Scozzafava, John Rozell and Michael Rozell; and great-grandchildren: Isabella and Gavin Scozzafava, Elena and Johnny Rozell, Cara Bullard and Elise Franzone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring at St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A special thanks to the staff of Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral, FL, Palm View Memory Care, her residence for the past four years.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.