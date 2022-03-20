 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosemary (Gebo) Morse

  • 0

Rosemary (Gebo) Morse

June 29, 1939 - March 7, 2022

HAMPTON — Rosemary Morse, 82, passed away peacefully Monday morning March 7, 2022 with her husband, Wayne of 64 years by her side.

Rosemary and Wayne were married on Aug. 31, 1957. Together they raised seven children: son, Steven Morse and his wife, Norma; daughter, Bonnie Cook and her husband, Russell; son, Glenn Morse predeceased by his wife, Suzanne; daughter, Lisa Morse; daughter, Rebecca Ploof and her husband, David; daughter, Dawn Turner and her husband, Tom; and daughter, Tonya Trejo. In addition, Rosemary and Wayne currently have 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was born on June 29, 1939 in Whitehall, NY. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Gebo. Rosemary was baptized on July 8, 1972 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her greatest joy was her family. Her favorite hobbies were hunting with her husband, fishing with her sons, going to yard sales, shopping, and baking with her family.

She will be deeply missed and forever cherished and loved. At Rosemary's request, we will be having a private family gathering.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News