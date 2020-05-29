× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 17, 1942 — May 27, 2020

ARGYLE — Rosemary E. (Morrison) Richardson, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 17, 1942 in Great Falls, Montana, she was the daughter of the late James and Elva (White) Morrison.

On September 26, 1958, Rosemary married David Richardson in Great Falls, Montana. Together they raised their family in Argyle until his passing in 2012.

Rosemary was a homemaker who loved caring for her children and grandchildren. She also grew beautiful flower gardens, enjoyed doing puzzles and birdwatching, and caring for her cats. Rosemary also sold products for the Avon Company and won many awards. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Teresa DePaul (Marty) of Argyle, her grandchildren; Ronald Springer, Marty DePaul Jr., and Megan DePaul; her sister, Iris Stearns of Great Falls, Montana; her nephew, Trevor Stearns (Sharon) of Great Falls, Montana; her sisters-in-law, Diane Manley of Hudson Falls, and Dorothy Harrington (David) of Queensbury; her brother-in-law, James Richardson of Queensbury, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.