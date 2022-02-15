Dec. 28, 1938—Feb. 8, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Rosemary Cecilia (Hart) Nolan drew her last breath on February 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after being admitted to Glens Falls Hospital for COVID-19 and several other complicating factors. She had recently joyfully celebrated her 83rd birthday on December 28, again in the company of her loved ones.

Rosemary was born December 28, 1938, the first daughter of Robert Emmett Hart and Elizabeth Mary (Gildea) Hart. She grew up in Hudson Falls, attended St. Mary’s School, and graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1956.

In those days, she was an accomplished pianist, an Elvis fan and always at the forefront of fashion, but her great passion was looking after people and so she headed off to Jeanne Mance School of Nursing at Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital in Burlington, VT. Her nursing studies were interrupted but she never gave up her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse and, after working several years at Glens Falls Hospital as a PN, she graduated in the first Nursing Class of Adirondack Community College. Her nursing career took her to Clarksburg, WV and later to Lennox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, where she met her future husband, Michael Nolan, a native New Yorker of Irish stock. They married on Columbus Day, October 12, 1969 and made their home in Sunnyside, Queens until the pull of her hometown became so strong that she and Michael along with their two young sons, Patrick and Andrew, eventually moved to the area, where she began looking after the various members of the Hart/Gildea clan while still working full time and raising a family.

They settled down on Russell Street, the same street that she had lived on as a little girl. After several years of life as a foursome, they welcomed a little daughter, Moira Grace. Rosemary was active in the Democratic Party; following in the footsteps of her parents, she became a Washington County Democratic Party committeewoman. Her final employment before retirement was at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

Rosemary was the organizer of the large Hart/Archambault family get-togethers, birthday parties and high school class reunions. She arranged all the details for two family trips to Ireland, one in 1968 and another thirty years later in 1998. Her home was always open to friends and neighbors and she loved nothing better than to welcome visitors and invite them in for a chat, a swim and to share her sharp wit and humor. She became a doting grandmother when Hannah was born in 2001 and later delighted in the company of Fiona and Freya, who formed a mutual admiration society.

Rosemary was a lifelong fan of “Days of Our Lives” and “Jeopardy,” so much so her friends and family knew not to call during those times.

Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, infant daughter, Colleen, beloved sister, Christie Hart Rodriguez, and cherished son, Patrick Robert Nolan.

Those who remain to keep her memory alive include her husband of 52 years, Michael William Nolan; her son, Andrew Nolan and his wife, Beth Ann Nolan; her daughter, Moira Grace Nolan and Richard Ficarrotta; her brother, Bernard John Hart; her sisters: Kathleen Malone Hart and Margaret “Peggy” Ellen Hart; her granddaughters: Hannah Rosemary Nolan, Fiona Christie Ficarrotta and Freya Anne Ficarrotta. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Luis Rodriguez; and several nephews and nieces; as well as grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the nurses of 3 North, especially Kenzie, Marcus and Arianna, and the respiratory therapists at Glens Falls Hospital; her doctors, Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton and Dr. Stoutenburg; and her caregivers, Lynn McCrann, Lynn Ellmers, Debbie Stemp, and Sharon Dingman, for their care and support.

Memorial donations in memory of Rosemary may be made to the Patrick R. Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Great Meadow Federal Credit Union, 357 Bay Road, Suite 1, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Friends may call, Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

Following the service, all are welcome to a gathering, 4:00 p.m., at the 1925 Barn, 89 Co. Rd. 41, in Hudson Falls.

Rosemary will be laid to rest 9:30 a.m., on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, in Schuylerville.

