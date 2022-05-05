Aug. 30, 1957—May 3, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Rosemary Burch, 64, of Glens Falls, has gone fishing in better waters, on May 3, 2022, at the Glen Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 30, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Agnes (Nollett) Burch.

Rosemary loved the outdoors, most times she could be found camping on the Hudson River, fishing wherever she could find a good fishing hole to drop her line or sitting around a bonfire enjoying conversation with family and friends.

She was known for always helping her friends and family out whenever she could. Rosemary made sure her loved ones had what they needed. She will be remembered for her generous heart and infectious smile.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Eileen Burch and brother, Rick Burch.

Survivors include her children: Shawn Burch and his fiance, Carri Brown of Gansevoort, George Allen of Glens Falls and Joe Eastman of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Jennifer Rose, Diesel and Molly; her siblings: Ronald Burch and his wife, Pat of Queensbury, Charlotte Barry of Hudson Falls, Kathy Chard and her husband, Matt of Hudson Falls and Nancy Mickel of Hudson Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life for Rosemary will be held, 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Rosemary’s home, 14 Spring St. in Glens Falls.

Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Rosemary’s memory may be sent to the Community Action Center, 190 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.