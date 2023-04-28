SALEM — Rosemary Boyd, 68, of Salem, entered the arms of the Lord Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her friends and family.

Rosemary was born in New Bedford, MA the daughter of the late Antone and Rose Marie (Whaley) Santos. Rosemary graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1972 and attended BOCES for cosmetology. During high school, Rosemary was voted most friendly by the senior class and played the lead role of Annabelle in their production of George Washington Slept Here.

A talented beautician, Rosemary operated Rosemary’s Beauty Shop in Salem for 47 years until 2022.

She was a dedicated and active parishioner at Holy Cross Church in Salem. Rosemary served in various leadership roles in her church and the Albany Diocese with the Catholic Daughters, Faith Formation, and bereavement services. Rosemary had a passion for music and enjoyed sharing her musical gift while singing at weekly Mass, funerals, and weddings in the Salem community.

Rosemary enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, SC with Chet during the winter months and taking weekend trips with the local senior’s group. Rosemary was very proud of all her grandchildren and loved watching their sporting events, recitals, and concerts. Striving to help others in her community, Rosemary prepared food and baked goods — like her famous mac ‘n cheese or apple pie — during times of need or celebration.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Michael Santos.

Cherished memories of Rosemary are carried forward by her husband of 47 years, Chester W. Boyd, III; her children: W. Gregory Boyd and his wife, Jessica Heffernan of Norwich, CT, Carolyn (Carrie) Trzaskos and her husband, Michael of South Glens Falls; a sister, Christine Tomlinson of Saratoga; as well as Rosemary’s grandchildren: Jacob and Elayna Trzaskos and William Boyd; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rosemary’s family extends their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the talented and compassionate team of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and Tower 2 Oncology Unit at Glens Falls Hospital and recognizes the unwavering support from Rosemary’s community and friends.

Calling hours are between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

The family would like to extend an invitation to join them for a reception to celebrate Rosemary’s life Sunday at Holy Cross Church following the calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with Rev. Thomas Babiuch officiating.

Her interment will be at Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.