March 16, 1938 — Jan. 9, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Rosemarie “Re” (Kessler) Potter, 81, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
Born on March 16, 1938 in Boonville, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Clara (Pfendler) Kessler.
Rosemarie was a graduate of Boonville High School and continued her education at Plattsburgh Teachers College.
On July 15, 1961, she married John H. “Jack” Potter in Boonville. He passed away in 1997, after 36 years of marriage.
Rosemarie taught Home and Careers in Hudson, South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. She was a wonderful teacher who enjoyed her students and her fellow teachers.
For many years, Rosemarie was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and more recently, St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Rosemarie was predeceased by her brothers, Duane Kessler and Douglas Kessler and her sister, Lynda Allen.
Survivors include her four children, John Potter (Lynn), Jeff Potter (Debbie), Joette Kellogg (Bob) and Jay Potter; her grandchildren, Kaylie, Thomas, Tyler, Hanna, Paige and Deme; her sister, Donna Pfendler; and her brother, Lynn Kessler; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Tony Childs, pastor, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.