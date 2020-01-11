March 16, 1938 — Jan. 9, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Rosemarie “Re” (Kessler) Potter, 81, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.

Born on March 16, 1938 in Boonville, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Clara (Pfendler) Kessler.

Rosemarie was a graduate of Boonville High School and continued her education at Plattsburgh Teachers College.

On July 15, 1961, she married John H. “Jack” Potter in Boonville. He passed away in 1997, after 36 years of marriage.

Rosemarie taught Home and Careers in Hudson, South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. She was a wonderful teacher who enjoyed her students and her fellow teachers.

For many years, Rosemarie was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and more recently, St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Rosemarie was predeceased by her brothers, Duane Kessler and Douglas Kessler and her sister, Lynda Allen.