Rosemarie O’Connor
QUEENSBURY/BOLTON LANDING — Rosemarie O’Connor, 96, of Golden, Colorado, formerly of Queensbury, passed over peacefully to Our Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Anna (Horsting) Schwerman, her loving husband of 61 years Francis (Frank) O’Connor, Jr., her youngest son, James O’Connor and her youngest grandchild, Kevin Sands.
Rosemarie, a native of Brooklyn, graduated from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, in 1945, completing her degree in just three short years. She began her career as a math teacher in the Junior High Schools of New York City. She then became a statistical engineer for the American Telephone and Telegraph Company in New York. After raising her family, she returned to work in various positions until she retired as an administrative assistant for the PA Land Title Institute.
She met the love of her life at a St. Patrick’s Day dance in 1948, and they were married on June 17, 1950 at St. Michael’s Church in Brooklyn. As they raised their family, their journey took them from New York to Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, they retired to Queensbury in 1987. She and her late husband, Frank were active supporters of their local parish with Rosemarie serving in many capacities over the years.
She volunteered on parent counsel committees for their children’s elementary and high schools. She was proud to work for the Philadelphia Archdiocesan Conference on Youth during Pope John Paul II’s visit to Philadelphia for the International Eucharistic Congress in 1979. She was also a Lay member of the Order of St. Augustine, (Villanova) as a Secular Augustinian, Upstate NY Chapter of Troy. Rosemarie had a great love for their parish in Queensbury, Our Lady of the Annunciation, and together with her late husband served in various capacities wherever called. She was also a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament church in Bolton Landing as she started spending summers at Cotton Point on Lake George as a young girl.
She is survived by her children, William O’Connor (Maryann), Roseanne O’Connor, Denise Arata (Stephen), Michele Smith (William), Deborah Sands (Jay) and Teresa (Lockbaum) O’Connor, her nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Calling hours will be private to the family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bolton Landing, followed by a graveside service at Bolton Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the University of Notre Dame for the JT O’Connor Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
