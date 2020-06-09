× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Rosemarie O’Connor

QUEENSBURY/BOLTON LANDING — Rosemarie O’Connor, 96, of Golden, Colorado, formerly of Queensbury, passed over peacefully to Our Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Anna (Horsting) Schwerman, her loving husband of 61 years Francis (Frank) O’Connor, Jr., her youngest son, James O’Connor and her youngest grandchild, Kevin Sands.

Rosemarie, a native of Brooklyn, graduated from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, in 1945, completing her degree in just three short years. She began her career as a math teacher in the Junior High Schools of New York City. She then became a statistical engineer for the American Telephone and Telegraph Company in New York. After raising her family, she returned to work in various positions until she retired as an administrative assistant for the PA Land Title Institute.

She met the love of her life at a St. Patrick’s Day dance in 1948, and they were married on June 17, 1950 at St. Michael’s Church in Brooklyn. As they raised their family, their journey took them from New York to Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, they retired to Queensbury in 1987. She and her late husband, Frank were active supporters of their local parish with Rosemarie serving in many capacities over the years.