Sept. 20, 1927 — June 12, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Rosemarie K. Wood, 91, formerly of Lincoln Street, Hudson Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Washington Center in Argyle.
Born on Sept. 20, 1927 in Queens, Long Island, she was the daughter of the late John and Margot (Blade) Koop.
She was a graduate of Saranac Lake High School and after graduation took secretarial courses.
On Aug. 6, 1949, she married Russell B. Wood in Saranac Lake.
Mrs. Wood was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Saranac Lake. Mrs. Wood was also a member of the PTA and at she was active in organizing preschool in Hudson Falls.
Her enjoyments included bowling, golfing, and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Russell B. Wood, who passed away on June 10, 1998.
She is survived by her son, Bradley (Andrea) Wood of Port St. Lucie, Florida; two daughters, Donna (William) Nichols of Hudson Falls and Susan (Frank) Jones of Jupiter, Florida; her grandchildren, Cory Nichols, Lindsey (John) Pollock, Dustin (Tala) Jones and Chad Bearror; her great grandchildren, Jonny Pollack, Harvey Pollack and Emma Pollack, Mackenzie Bearror and Logan Bearror; and one cousin, whom she thought of as a sister, Dorothy (Larry) Lexa.
Friends and family may call from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hour on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
