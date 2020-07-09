Aug. 11, 1931 — July 2, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Rosemarie Julia Thombs passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, at The Terrace in Queensbury.
Rosemarie was born to Robert and Mary Musella Micheri on August 11, 1931 at home, in Albany.
She attended Holy Cross Parochial School and graduated from the former Vincentian Institute, a Catholic high school. She graduated from the College of St. Rose with a BS degree in Music Education, and completed her graduate studies from the State University College at Potsdam. As part of her graduate work she sang with the Saratoga-Potsdam Chorus at SPAC with the Philadelphia Orchestra.
In 1952 Rosemarie married her high school special friend, Dick. They moved to Washington D.C. where they had two children. Moving back to Albany, they had two more children and then moving to South Glens Falls, they had two more children. Rose and Dick have resided in South Glens Falls since 1958 and spent their winters in Florida from 1998 to 2016.
Rose was a substitute music teacher in the local school districts. She also taught music at Abraham Wing Common School District, at St. Alphonsus and St. Michaels. Rose was the Organist and Choir Director for St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls for almost 30 years, retiring in Sept. 1998. She also taught many students, giving private lessons at her home studio. Rose was a member of the National Pastoral Musicians Assoc., MENC, St. Michael’s Rosary Altar Society, and her Birthday Luncheon Group.
She is predeceased by her 18-year-old son, Bobby; her three sisters, Angela Richmond, MaryAnn Micheri, and Barbara Fagan, all from Albany.
She is survived by her children: Linda (George) Cooper of North Carolina, Sharon Miller of Florida, Ann O’Leary of New Hampshire, Rick (MaryEllen) Thombs of New York and David (Lori) Thombs of Massachusetts; Grandchildren: Jackie (Joey) Carter of North Carolina, Julie (Athan) Hand of North Carolina, Justin (Kristina) Miller of Texas, Carly (Chris) Toalson of Montana, Shannon (Ethan) McKenney of New Hampshire, Jay (Kate) O’Leary of New York, MaryAnn Thombs of New York, Ian Thombs of New York; Ilana Thombs of Connecticut and Dylan Thombs of Massachusetts; great-grandchildren: three in North Carolina, three in Texas, one in Montana and two in New Hampshire.
Services were private at the convenience of the family with Father Markert, officiating.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home in Queensbury.
