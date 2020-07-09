Aug. 11, 1931 — July 2, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Rosemarie Julia Thombs passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, at The Terrace in Queensbury.

Rosemarie was born to Robert and Mary Musella Micheri on August 11, 1931 at home, in Albany.

She attended Holy Cross Parochial School and graduated from the former Vincentian Institute, a Catholic high school. She graduated from the College of St. Rose with a BS degree in Music Education, and completed her graduate studies from the State University College at Potsdam. As part of her graduate work she sang with the Saratoga-Potsdam Chorus at SPAC with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

In 1952 Rosemarie married her high school special friend, Dick. They moved to Washington D.C. where they had two children. Moving back to Albany, they had two more children and then moving to South Glens Falls, they had two more children. Rose and Dick have resided in South Glens Falls since 1958 and spent their winters in Florida from 1998 to 2016.