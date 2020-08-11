Aug. 18, 1936 — Aug. 8, 2020
CORINTH — Rosemarie Dishon, 83, of Hack Road, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 18, 1936 in Switzerland, Cantan of Aargau, Brugg she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Elisabeth (Guntensperger) Bertschi.
Rose graduated from high school in Switzerland and attended a trade school.
She moved to the United States in 1958 and on Aug. 28, 1969, she married the love of her life, Charles L. Dishon. The couple resided in Philadelphia for several years, and resided in Seaside Park, New Jersey, before moving to Hadley for their retirement. He passed away May 26, 2000 following 30 years of marriage.
Rose was employed for several years at CR Bard in Queensbury until her retirement.
She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, casinos, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Elisabeth Leemann, Veronika Bertschi and Hannelore Bertschi.
Survivors include three sons, Lynn Dishon (Missy) of Corinth, Jean Dishon of Lake Luzerne, and Alfred Dishon (Diane) of Corinth; six grandchildren, Nick, Lylah, Ben, Josh, Kara and Logan; two siblings, Ursula Hauser of Switzerland, and Heinz Bertschi of Switzerland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and her friends and family at The Jesse for their kindness and care given to Rose during her illness. A special thank you to Robert Densmore for always going above and beyond for our family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.