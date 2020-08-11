Aug. 18, 1936 — Aug. 8, 2020

CORINTH — Rosemarie Dishon, 83, of Hack Road, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Aug. 18, 1936 in Switzerland, Cantan of Aargau, Brugg she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Elisabeth (Guntensperger) Bertschi.

Rose graduated from high school in Switzerland and attended a trade school.

She moved to the United States in 1958 and on Aug. 28, 1969, she married the love of her life, Charles L. Dishon. The couple resided in Philadelphia for several years, and resided in Seaside Park, New Jersey, before moving to Hadley for their retirement. He passed away May 26, 2000 following 30 years of marriage.

Rose was employed for several years at CR Bard in Queensbury until her retirement.

She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, casinos, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Elisabeth Leemann, Veronika Bertschi and Hannelore Bertschi.