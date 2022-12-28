Rosemarie DiMarco

Jan. 15, 1939—Dec. 22, 2022

GLENS FALLS — In the words of Hans Christian Andersen, “A life is a story told by God.” The story of Rosemarie “Rose” DiMarco was an amazing story. Rosemarie was born in Flushing, NY on January 15, 1939, to the late Joseph and Jennie (Danielo) Macri, the oldest of their three children.

Rosemarie graduated from Flushing High School and later earned her associate’s degree at The Fashion Institute of Technology. She was the first woman in her family to graduate college. She was an accomplished seamstress who made beautiful clothing, wedding gowns, prom dresses and Halloween costumes for all of her family and friends.

On September 27, 1959, Rosemarie married the love of her life, the late Michael DiMarco. They met working at Gertz Department Store in Jamaica, Queens. They were married for 39 magical years until Michael’s passing in 1998. They enjoyed cruising with friends and family, visiting casinos, and spending time at their beloved second home on Spinnler’s Point, on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Pocono Mountains.

Family was such an important chapter in Rosemarie’s story. Rosemarie and Michael had two children, Joanne and Vincent. Dinner was always on the table at 5:00 p.m. and there were always cookies on the counter after school. Rose loved to sew matching outfits for the family until Vincent and Joanne were old enough to object!

In the next chapter of Rose’s story, she was thrilled to welcome into the family six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mimi, as they all lovingly called her, loved to spoil them and cuddle them and play with them. They were among the greatest joys of her life.

Rosemarie had a professional chapter of her story after she raised her children. She had a long and fulfilling career with the Town of Clifton Park working in the Town Clerk’s Office as deputy town clerk and as the confidential secretary to the Clifton Park town attorney, until her retirement. She loved working for the town for many reasons but the most important was that she got to work with her dear friends.

Rosemarie served on the Clifton Park Republican Committee as a committeewoman. She volunteered frequently with the Saratoga Women’s Republican Club. Rosemarie was a communicant of Saint Edward the Confessor Church where she served as president of the Rosary Society and was active with the annual Parish Festival.

Every Fourth of July she volunteered organizing the food vendor trucks at the Town of Clifton Park 4th of July Celebration.

Rose’s volunteerism transcended states! Rose volunteered her time to the Homeowner Association for Spinnler Point Colony in PA, serving as the association secretary for 13 years and co-chair of the annual picnic for almost 50 years!

Rosemarie’s story will be remembered by her loving family, her daughter, Joanne DiMarco (Jeff Guay) of Glens Falls, NY, son, Vincent (Dina) DiMarco of North Massapequa, NY; brother, Joseph (Sherrie) Macri of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren: Amanda (Jess) McBrady Watrosbski, Stefany (Chris) McBrady Falkowicz, Adam Speck, Michael DiMarco, Vincent DiMarco and Mia DiMarco; great-grandchildren: Ivan and Eve Watrobski, and Marina Falkowicz.

Along with her parents, Rosemarie is predeceased by her sister, Frances Harrigan and by her husband and the love of her life, Michael V. DiMarco.

Rosemarie’s story will continue and live on through the lives she touched. Brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins and lifelong dear friends will always remember her. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Her meatballs were legendary and her hospitality, whether it was her famous venison parties or family dinners or just dropping over for a visit, Rose would always make everyone feel at home and special.

The family would like to thank the incredible team at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, especially the staff on G-wing and the angels from Community Hospice.

Friends and relatives are invited and may call on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Townley and Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, NY.

Interment will be held at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemarie’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association, NENY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Rosemarie’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.