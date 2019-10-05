July 3, 1930 — Oct. 2, 2019
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Roselyn Leah Seaman, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Manchester, Connecticut.
Born July 3, 1930 in Woodridge, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Anna (Coltun) Zweibelson and the widow of Stanley Seaman. Roselyn grew up in Brooklyn, and as a young girl, moved to Glens Falls, where she remained for most of her life. She and Stan were married in 1953.
Roselyn graduated from Glens Falls High School and much later, returned to school in 1975 at the Glens Falls Hospital to become a licensed practical nurse, a job she truly loved for many years.
Roz was a talented and adventurous cook, as well as a creator of all kinds of celebratory cakes of any theme imaginable. Her cakes are immortalized in photos from countless weddings, showers, graduation, anniversary and birthday parties all over the Glens Falls area and parts of Connecticut. She was a skilled seamstress, making school clothes, party and Bas Mitzvah dresses and the bridesmaids’ dresses and wedding gown for her daughter, Lisa. She was a voracious reader and lover of word puzzles, always flawlessly completing crossword puzzles in pen.
Roz was very active in her children’s lives as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, United Synagogue Youth advisor, and never missed a school concert or play. She was a longtime member of Congregation Shaarey Tefilah, served on the Chevra Kaddisha, and she and Stan worked on the Bingo Committee together for several years after retirement.
In addition to her parents and husband, Roselyn was predeceased by daughters ,Michelle Seaman, Susan Seaman and Lisa DeLong; and niece, Sharon Deihl.
Survivors include her daughter, Janis (Alan) Ergle of East Hartford, Connecticut; sister, Claire Kantrowitz of Glens Falls; nephews and nieces, Phillip Seaman, Martin Seaman, Stephen Seaman, Barbara Cole and Karri Winans; and most beloved of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michael DeLong, Michelle Cormie (Marley, Kendall, Taylen and Taylor),and David Bannan.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Sharray Tefila Cemetery, Media Drive, Queensbury.
In keeping with Jewish tradition, in lieu of flowers, donations in Roselyn’s memory can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice, particularly in support of veterans associations or children’s literacy programs.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
To plant a tree in memory of Roselyn Seaman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
