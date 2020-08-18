Aug. 18, 1936 — Aug. 15, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Rosella “Rosie” Beebe, 83, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 18, 1936 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alexander J. Brownell and Edith (Granger) Brownell.

On June 13, 1959, she married the love of her life, Donald V. Beebe. He passed away on April 15, 2006, after 47 wonderful years of marriage.

Rosie was very involved in her community and hobbies. She was an active member of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church and the South Queensbury Fire Auxiliary. In her spare time, she was an avid flower gardener.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rosie was predeceased by her siblings, Eddy, Harlis, Robert, Teddy, Ora, Billy and Albert.

Survivors include her children, Donald V. Beebe, Jr. and his wife, Crystal of Argyle, Thomas J. Beebe, Sr. and his wife, Barbara of Hudson falls, Pamela Beebe-Ryther and her husband, Jeffrey of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Donald III, Nicholas and Thomas, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Thomas III, Danika, Brantley and Renesmee; her sisters-in-law, Sheila Brownell and Nancy Brownell; her sister, Judy Bombard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.