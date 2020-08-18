Aug. 18, 1936 — Aug. 15, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Rosella “Rosie” Beebe, 83, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Aug. 18, 1936 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alexander J. Brownell and Edith (Granger) Brownell.
On June 13, 1959, she married the love of her life, Donald V. Beebe. He passed away on April 15, 2006, after 47 wonderful years of marriage.
Rosie was very involved in her community and hobbies. She was an active member of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church and the South Queensbury Fire Auxiliary. In her spare time, she was an avid flower gardener.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rosie was predeceased by her siblings, Eddy, Harlis, Robert, Teddy, Ora, Billy and Albert.
Survivors include her children, Donald V. Beebe, Jr. and his wife, Crystal of Argyle, Thomas J. Beebe, Sr. and his wife, Barbara of Hudson falls, Pamela Beebe-Ryther and her husband, Jeffrey of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Donald III, Nicholas and Thomas, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Thomas III, Danika, Brantley and Renesmee; her sisters-in-law, Sheila Brownell and Nancy Brownell; her sister, Judy Bombard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Due to the pandemic, 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Rosie will be laid to rest with her husband at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to the South Queensbury Fire Department, 409 Dix Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.