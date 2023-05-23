May 26, 1937—May 19, 2023

FORTSVILLE—Rosella Mary (Maloney) Petteys dusted the flour from her hands, kissed her family goodbye and went home on May 19, 2023. She was 85 years old.

Typical Irish mother, she doted on her children and grandchildren. And boy, could she make an apple pie.

Born May 26, 1937 to John and Anastasia Maloney, she spent her younger days running around Schuylerville, NY with her sisters and brother, climbing trees in the orchard, swimming in the river and causing the sort of mischief kids do.

It was in Schuylerville that she met her husband of 66 years, Lee, at the Durkee Town Square Dance. A quiet guy, he wasn’t sure how to strike up a conversation with a young lady. So, he awkwardly asked her the only question he could think of, “Do you shave your legs?”

In spite of this, they married September 25, 1955. They started their married life in Wilton, NY, built a home and began their family.

Rose and Lee would have six children together, eventually settling in the big white farmhouse on Fortsville Road. She took care of her family, doing what moms do. She worked, loved, sacrificed, and occasionally chewed someone out when needed.

She had an unwavering love for the Lord, the Irish tenors and cable knit sweaters. Joy was watching the kids swing from the giant maple tree in the front yard. It was hosting tea parties, hide-the-Barbie adventures, Nerf guns and building blocks. It was watching the corn in the field grow, thunderstorms from the porch and hummingbirds. It was garage sales, milk glass finds, and “saving money” at Kohl’s. It was awful Hallmark movies and stuffed bears. It was Fudgsicles, lemonade and time with family.

Rosella is predeceased by her husband, Lee Howard Petteys of Fortsville; granddaughter, Bethany Petteys of Gansevoort; sister, Agnes Periard of Granville; as well as siblings: Elizabeth, John, Richard and Joseph McCarty all of Schuylerville.

Survivors include her six children: Michael (Linda) Petteys of Gansevoort, Vincent (Sherrie) Petteys of Wilton, Wade (Jeanie) Petteys of Corinth, Kathleen Petteys of Fortsville, Lee (Jodi) Petteys of Gansevoort and Martin (Martha) Petteys of Gansevoort; and siblings: Timothy (Gertrude) Maloney of AZ and Margaret Cromie of FL.

She was loved by her grandchildren: Bert, Jill, Sara, Erin, Caitlyn, Ellen, Emily, Rachel, Abigail, Samuel and Lilian and her many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church, Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls. Calling hours are 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations in Rosella’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

