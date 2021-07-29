Feb. 12, 1970—July 26, 2021

POTTERSVILLE — Rosella L. “Cissy” (Umber) Michelsen, 51, died Monday July 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born February 12, 1970 in Plattsburgh, NY, she was the daughter of the late Corydon Richard Umber and Rose Marie (Plumley) Umber.

Cissy was employed at the Black Bear Restaurant as manager, bartender and kitchen staff for 35 years.

Her hobbies included kayaking and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person.

Beside her parents, she is predeceased by her friend, Dawn Morrissey.

Survivors include her husband Al Michelsen; her companion Kevin Saville; her children: Justin Saville and Kayla Saville; her grandchildren: Kolby Saville and Kameron Hungerford; two brothers: Corydon Umber, Jr., John “JJ” Umber; her friends: Felicia “Cricket” Harpp, Becky Millington; her furry pets Popeye (dog), Wee Zee (cat).

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817. Graveside services 1:00 PM Friday, July 30, 2021 at Pottersville Cemetery, Pottersville, NY.