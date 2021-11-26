Rose Mary Florio (nee Russo)

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ — Rose Mary Florio (nee Russo), 89, of Englewood Cliffs, NJ passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving children.

Rose Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY to Sabastiano and Adelina Russo. In was in Brooklyn where she met the love of her life, Mario. They married in 1959 and began a long and wonderful life together.

The focus of Rose’s life was her faith and family. While raising her four children, Rose was a devote and active member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Fort Lee. Rose volunteered countless hours in many capacities. She had fond memories of the Mothers Guild, the Parish Council, teaching CCD, serving as a Eucharist Minister, and a member of the Rosarian Society. As her children grew, Rose also worked at Scholastic Magazine and then as an Editorial Assistant at Prentice-Hall/Simon & Schuster.

Nothing brought Rose more joy than her family. Her warmth, skill and hospitality were appreciated by all.

Rose is predeceased by her beloved husband, Mario; her parents; and her brother, Philip. She was a wonderful mother to Maria and her husband, George of Pompton Lakes NJ, Gerry and his fiance, Jody of Glens Falls, NY, Andrea and her husband, Glauco of Oradell, NJ, and Rosemary and her husband, Richard of Fort Lee, NJ. Her adoring grandchildren: Michael, Anthony, Joseph, Julia, Vincent, Will, Dan, Stephanie, and Christian will sorely miss and treasure her, as will her cherished sister, Connie and her many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends this Sunday 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church with entombment in Madonna Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com.