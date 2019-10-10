Sept. 5, 1928 — Sept. 24, 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Rose Marie Wood passed away peacefully, with family at her side, Sept. 24, 2019 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon.
Rose was born on Sept. 5, 1928 at home in Mahwah, New Jersey, to Anna and Louis Trusiewicz, owners of the Mahwah Bakery. In 1964, she moved to Hudson Falls, where she raised her family and was the “Avon Lady.” She relocated to Brownsville, Oregon in 1980 and worked as the regional manager for Green Thumb, a social service agency helping people with job training, volunteerism and employment in multiple Oregon counties. Upon retiring, she became the first customer greeter at the Walmart flagship store in Lebanon, Oregon.
Rose was a talented and resourceful woman, energetic and cheerful even in the face of adversity. She was a skilled cook and baker, famous in her family for her sauerbraten, Polish golabkis and Christmas cookies. Her many talents were evident in her tatting and her flair for makeup artistry. With striking green eyes, she was admired for her beauty, once winning a beauty contest as a young woman. She was definitely a “people person” and had many friends wherever she lived. Anyone who spent time with Rose would surely come away feeling uplifted by her energy and positive spirit.
Rose was the loving mother of four daughters, Patricia Miller and husband, Dr. Philip Eppard, of Troy, Rose Nikas and husband, Mark, of Eugene, Oregon, Lucille Woodward and husband, Scott, of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Phoebe Drinnen of Hudson Falls. She had seven grandchildren, Paul, Tara, Claire, Geoffrey, Kirk, Keith and Zachary; and five great-grandchildren, Megan, Brian, Teddy, Olivia Grace and Becker.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mrs. Mary Remo and Mrs. Jean Olszewski; and five Trucewicz brothers, Louis Jr., Stanley, August, Walter and William.
