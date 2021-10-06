Rose Marie Theresa (Coveney) Viscardi

Rose Marie was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga for 72 years and a dedicated volunteer over the years as a Religious Education Teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Lay Minister. She led the rosary for the residents at the nursing home in Ticonderoga for a number of years. Rose Marie was a member of Catholic Daughters from her earliest years in Ticonderoga when she was the leader of the Junior Catholic Daughters, many of whom became life-long friends. She was a trustee of North Country Community College, serving on its board from 2005-2013.

Rose Marie was one of the founders of the New Horizons Club, which was organized in 1974. She was very active in Republican Women and a member of Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga, the Carillon Garden Club, the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, and the Associated University Women. An avid duplicate bridge player, Rose Marie achieved Silver Life Master status with the American Contract Bridge League.

Visitation is scheduled at Wilcox Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate.