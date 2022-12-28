Dec. 27, 1938—Dec. 24, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Rose-Marie Seabury, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born December 27, 1938 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Sheehey) Pelkey.

She attended South Glens Falls High School and went on to graduate with the Class of 1957.

On July 4, 1959, she married Joseph W. Seabury and had 44 years of marriage before he passed away on October 5, 2003.

Rose-Marie was a faithful communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. She was an active member of the Rosary Alter Society, and volunteered for bingo for many years and was active in the PTA at St. Mary’s Academy.

She worked for VanDyke Insurance Agency for several years and was a member of the Insurance Women’s Guild.

In 1995, she worked with Home Instead in Saratoga and enjoyed helping all those who needed help or just someone to talk too. She was also active with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild as a volunteer for several years and served a short time on their board.

Rose-Marie was a person who loved to help others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. When she was not busy helping others, she played softball, enjoyed bowling and golfing with her husband, taking walks, having lunch with her friends and loved to travel both with her husband and with church friends. She cherished family activities and spending time with them and wasn’t afraid to pack the car up and take them on an adventure.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Joseph, she was predeceased by her son, Joseph Seabury II, who passed away in 1993.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Debbie) Seabury, Mark (Jackie) Seabury, Matthew (Fran) Seabury, and Colleen Seabury Pigliavento; her grandchildren: Heather (Adam) Smith, Eric (Lillian) Seabury, Mark (Nick) Seabury, Nick (Melissa) Seabury, Joseph Seabury III, Leah Seabury, Julian Pigliavento, Jaden Pigliavento and Max Pigliavento; her great-grandchildren: Zoe, Mia, Hattie, Nora, Isa, Josh, Mali and Dustin; along with several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 3:00–5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Donations in Rose-Marie’s memory may be made to the Glens Falls Association of the Blind, 144 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.