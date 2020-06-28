April 5, 1953 — June 25, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Rose Marie “Ma Deuce” (Winney) Brooks, 67, joined her beloved son Scott Andrew Farr in heaven on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home following a long illness.
Born April 5, 1953 in Saratoga Springs to the late Walter and Hazel (Vandenburg) Winney.
She graduated Saratoga High School. Throughout her life, Rose traveled to many states before finally returning to New York. She retired from Walmart where she made many friends. A day did not go by that she went in there and raised hell with her former co-workers.
Rose was full of life, always wanting to make you smile and laugh with some kind of silly joke. She touched many people’s lives. She was a very loving soul that would do anything for anyone even if it meant that she had to go without.
Rose’s biggest passion was the veterans. Having a son, who served several tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. She was no stranger to the effects of PTSD. She reached her hand out anyway she could to any veteran in need. She was very proud and loved her red, white and blue.
Left to cherish her memory as a loving mother is Stephen (Christina) Farr, Samantha Cole, Dan (Belinda) Cole II, Michael (Patty) Cole. She was affectionally known as “Nena” to her eight grandchildren: Matt Farr, Lyssa Howard, Corey and Andrew Farr, Mariah Cole, Skyy Currier, Paige Cole and Sarina Cole. She is the proud great grandmother of Aaron, Lily, and Adam but the apple of her eye called her “Carla”, her great granddaughter Alleah Rust, and a fifth on the way, Ryder Rust. Her sisters, Donna Winney of Greenfield, New York, and Linda Dashiell of Colorado.
At Rose’s request there will be no calling hours and to have a celebration of life to be held at a later date. And she still wants to know… “Where’s that 20 bucks?”
Memorial donations in Rose’s memory can be made to American Gold Star Mothers Albany Chapter 11, 408 Upper Sherman Ave Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Rose’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
