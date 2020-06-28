April 5, 1953 — June 25, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Rose Marie “Ma Deuce” (Winney) Brooks, 67, joined her beloved son Scott Andrew Farr in heaven on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home following a long illness.

Born April 5, 1953 in Saratoga Springs to the late Walter and Hazel (Vandenburg) Winney.

She graduated Saratoga High School. Throughout her life, Rose traveled to many states before finally returning to New York. She retired from Walmart where she made many friends. A day did not go by that she went in there and raised hell with her former co-workers.

Rose was full of life, always wanting to make you smile and laugh with some kind of silly joke. She touched many people’s lives. She was a very loving soul that would do anything for anyone even if it meant that she had to go without.

Rose’s biggest passion was the veterans. Having a son, who served several tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. She was no stranger to the effects of PTSD. She reached her hand out anyway she could to any veteran in need. She was very proud and loved her red, white and blue.