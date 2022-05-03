July 18, 1930—April 30, 2022
CAMBRIDGE — Rose Marie Holcomb, 91, of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.
Born July 18, 1930 in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Earle and Lillian (Hassan) Hunt. Rose worked at Reis Mills in Cambridge and also at the Asgrow Seed Company in Cambridge. She retired from the Bentley Seed Company in Cambridge.
Rose was a die-hard New York Yankees fan, loved watching the Cambridge Pee Wee football games, enjoyed camping, loved playing bingo, dominoes and working on puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Louis “Boo” Holcomb who passed away January 29, 2016, her siblings, Robert Hunt, Bette Gillett, Barbara Hunt, Helen Davis and James Hunt.
Rose is survived by her children: Roger Holcomb (Karel) of Cambridge, John Holcomb (Coleen) of Cambridge and Andrew Holcomb (Margaret) of Troy; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Jillyn Holcomb (Thomas Kehoe), James Brandalik, Bianca Bates (Mat), Paige Evans (Shane), John Holcomb, Jr., Jennifer Pohl (Jason), Joseph Holcomb (CJ Jacobs), Benjamin Holcomb (Brittany), Joshua Holcomb (Katie Klebbe), Jessica Ryder (Tom) and Brenden Holcomb; many great grandchildren; a beloved nephew, Tony Ercole (Lisa) of Newbury, NH.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
Memorial contributions in memory of Rose may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.
