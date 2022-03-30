Nov. 2, 1926—March 27, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Rose Marie Doherty, age 95, passed away from natural causes with her family beside her at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 5:18 a.m.

Rose was born on Nov. 2, 1926, in Fort Edward, NY. Rose was the daughter of Pasquale Catone and Maria Catone.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Teri (Theresa) Doherty-Schwartz; son-in-law, Bill Schwartz; and granddaughter, Crystal Schwartz (Ryan Rumrill) who she loved very much and enjoyed every second with them; daughter Donna Doherty-Burns; grandsons: Cory Burns (Megan Crowley), Kamdyn Bishop, Caleb Leach; granddaughter, Trinity Leach; great-grandson, Cory Burns, Jr.; along with many other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

Rose is preceded in death by both her parents, Maria Catone and Pasquale Catone, nine brothers and five sisters along with her husband, Arthur George Doherty and her first grandson, Michael Jonathan Cole.

Rose enjoyed many things in life and had a huge heart. Everyone that was blessed to have met her discovered in a short time she had such a desire for everyone to be happy, live life to the fullest, and she would take the shirt off her back if someone needed it.

I am sure many of you can recall, Rose enjoyed being a people greater/front end cashier at the Saratoga/Wilton Walmart Shopping Center.

Her career started immediately after graduating from Fort Edward High School in June 1944. She began as a bank teller then worked her way through Continental Insurance Company as a claims adjuster, an admitting clerk at Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room, a billing clerk at IBM in Glens Falls, an insurance claims adjuster at Cool’s Insurance Agency, a receptionist as well as a billing clerk for Dr. Lester Bryman then she moved onto her favorite position at Walmart. Rose retired at the young age of 84.

Rose often enjoyed talking about the days when she volunteered at the Red Cross, Veteran’s Affairs, different bowling events, and Jackson Height’s Parent Teacher Association. She enjoyed participating in many different church events from singing in the Catholic church choir to assisting in specialized church hosted events. One of her earliest enjoyments was attending the barn room dancing that happened in the town that she was from and grew-up in, Fort Edward.

Please join the family for calling hours at M.B. Kilmer’s Funeral Home at 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, this Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Directly afterwards a mass at St. Joseph’s Church at 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

The family and friends would like to give an a HUGE thank you to Doctor Paul Filion. Doctor Paul Filion from day one of meeting my mom went above and beyond. Dr. Filion visited Rose many times at her home and remained with Rose and her family right through the beautiful rite of passage of Rose to the white pearl gates of heaven.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.