Rose Marie Bavaro

Rose enjoyed bringing people together and celebrating events with family and friends. Her famous focaccia pizza was always part of the celebration. She was an avid swimmer at the Glens Falls YMCA and a member of the “Mermaids.” Rose enjoyed many trips with the Moreau Community Center Seniors and coordinating luncheons with the Wednesday Lunch Bunch. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed many gatherings held throughout the area. Her Italian heritage was very important to Rose as she enjoyed trips to Italy with her children and grandchildren to visit family. She loved opera and enjoyed attending the Metropolitan Opera and Live at the Met performances.