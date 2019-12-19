Rose Marie Bavaro

March 7, 1932 — Dec. 10, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Rose Marie (Caccavo) Bavaro passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2019 in Queensbury.
Born on March 7, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Antonetta (Bonserio) Caccavo.
Rose married Joseph Bavaro on June 25, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. They lived briefly in Jamaica, Queens, Hudson Falls, and for many years in South Glens Falls.
Rose and Joe took much pride in their home on Lincoln Avenue in South Glens Falls and looked forward to annual vacations to Florida.
Rose enjoyed bringing people together and celebrating events with family and friends. Her famous focaccia pizza was always part of the celebration. She was an avid swimmer at the Glens Falls YMCA and a member of the “Mermaids.” Rose enjoyed many trips with the Moreau Community Center Seniors and coordinating luncheons with the Wednesday Lunch Bunch. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed many gatherings held throughout the area. Her Italian heritage was very important to Rose as she enjoyed trips to Italy with her children and grandchildren to visit family. She loved opera and enjoyed attending the Metropolitan Opera and Live at the Met performances.
Mrs. Bavaro was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Joseph Bavaro; her parents, Vincenzo (James) and Antonetta (Bonserio) Caccavo; her sister, Anna Cortese, her brother, Joseph Caccavo; brother-in-law, Pasquale Cortese; daughter-in-law, Michelle Bavaro; and granddaughter, Michelle Bavaro.
Rose is survived by her children, John A. Bavaro, Margaret R. Curtis (Paul), and Antoinetta M. Backus (Russ); grandchildren, Aaron R. Curtis (Tina), Bryan E. Curtis, Evan M. Curtis (Crystal), David A. Backus, Andrea M. Backus, Zachary J. Bavaro and Catherine R. Bavaro; great grandchildren, Wyeth J. Curtis, Sawyer R. Curtis, Ryker V. Curtis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Radloff Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s St Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.
A celebration of life gathering will immediately follow at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the team at the Glens Falls Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Glens Falls YMCA Swim Program or the Moreau Community Center Preschool Program.
