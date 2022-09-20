Rose M. Waters

Rose married the love of her life Donald J. Waters Sr. in 1951 after meeting at the Stewart’s Ice Cream Shop on Main Street in Granville. Together they raised six children and spent 58 devoted years together until his passing in 2009. Rose enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband in their Winnebago, especially to Florida, meeting new and old friends along the way. Rose loved gardening, badminton and croquet, searching for Champ in Lake Champlain, sitting around the campfire, sending Christmas cards and watching Jeff Gordon race. She could often be found strolling the streets of Granville with her wheels, going to Scottie’s and more. Rose was a dedicated homemaker—she would have breakfast and coffee, paper read, floor swept, bed made, banana bread baked and dishes done by 7:00 a.m. Most of all, Rose will be remembered for her spunky personality, huge heart and pure soul. Her laugh, smile and beautiful blue eyes will be greatly missed.