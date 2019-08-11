Dec. 3, 1930 — Aug. 8, 2019
LONG LAKE — Rose M. Snide Lilly, 88, of Long Lake, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Rose was born on Dec. 3, 1930 in Long Lake, the daughter of Laverne W. and Hulda I. (Hanmer) Hart. She is a 1948 graduate from Long Lake Central School. Rose married Harvey A. Snide on Dec. 21, 1948 in Long Lake. He predeceased her on June 24, 1978. She and her husband, Harvey, owned and operated Long Lake Oil Service for many years. Rose thoroughly enjoyed her hometown, Long Lake, where she resided for her entire life. Rose also enjoyed being part of the famous Long Lake Kazoo Band and being a part of all the great things Long Lake has to offer. During the last seven winters, Rose took advantage of the beautiful warmth in West Melbourne, Florida with her companion, Norm.
Rose is survived by three sons, William Snide and his wife, Grace, of Malta, Robert Snide of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and David Snide and his wife, Victoria, of Long Lake,; five grandchildren, Michael Snide and his wife, Ashley, of Malta, Nicholas Snide of Saranac Lake, Chad Snide of Malone, Jennifer Snide of Redford and Andrew Snide and his wife, Kathryne, of Queensbury; her companion, Norman Korniak of Queensbury; her great-grandchildren, Danielle, Kailynn, Gabe and Harvey Joe; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her grandson, Steven Snide; and her brother, Richard Hart.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Long Lake.
Funeral services for Rose will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Long Lake, with Rev. Scott Seymour officiating. Burial will be in Long Lake Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Rose’s memory to the Long Lake Rescue Squad, 8555 Newcomb Road, Long Lake, NY 12847.
Online condolences may be made at www.stuartfortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.
