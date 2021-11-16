Sept. 27, 1935—Nov. 13, 2021
MINERVA — Rose M. Morse, 86, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her home following a long illness with her loving husband by her side.
Born September 27, 1935, in Minerva, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Christina (Hannify) Sheehan.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1953 graduate of Minerva Central School.
She married Frederick Morse on March 16, 1958.
Rose was a past member of the Minerva Volunteer Rescue Squad as well as the Ladies Auxiliary. She also served as an election inspector for many years with the Town of Minerva.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her five siblings as well as a grandson, Chad Michael Herberger.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Frederick Morse of Minerva; her children: Geraldine Hitchcock and her husband, Desmond of Minerva, Linda Herberger and her husband, Jim of Canal Fulton, OH, Fred Morse, Jr., and his wife, Susan of North Creek, William Morse of Bonney Lake, WA; grandchildren: Kyle and Eric Hitchcock, Rob and Justin Herberger, and Tyler and Kendyl Morse; great-grandchildren: Luke Hitchcock, Evelyn and James Herberger, and Landon and Preston Morse; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.
Rose’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, Effie McNally and Loretta Galusha.
Friends may call on Rose’s family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at their residence, 1393 State Route 28N, Minerva.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted privately. She will be laid to rest in Minerva Baptist Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
