Oct. 4, 1951—Jan. 13, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Rose M. Harrington, 70, of New Swamp Road, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Born on Oct. 4, 1951 in Jackson, MI, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Joan (Wilson) Cielen. Rose grew up in Michigan and moved to New York in 1974 where she roomed with her two friends Tonna and Roseann. They spent their 20’s together having the time of their lives, bowling, playing softball, and making new and firm friendships with Dougan, Karen and Chuck.

In 1979 Rose met and started dating Thomas B. Harrington. The friends would continue to spend many fond years together highlighted by numerous gatherings on Lake Nebo.

Rose and Tom were married in Michigan on June 30, 1984 in true Polish fashion including their ever famous next day Mock Wedding.

Rose worked for over 30 years at Green Mountain Electric, previously Glens Falls Electric. She loved her job and especially the relationships she formed with coworkers and customers. These relationships meant a lot to her and continue to mean a great deal to her family.

Rose enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and reading books in her spare time. She always looked forward to dinners with dear friends on those girls’ nights out. She was proud of her Polish heritage and greatly enjoyed polka music. She especially loved time spent with her granddaughter Lilah, who fondly referred to her as Bachi. Cooking, baking, and feeding people was her passion, especially those occasional Saturdays with family preparing pierogies and many Christmas Eve dinners. She was “Mom” to many throughout the years, taking care of her daughter’s friends and holding a special bond with her niece.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her mother-in-law Louise and father-in-law Harold.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas B. Harrington of Hudson Falls; her daughter Stephanie (Charles) Greenough of Hudson Falls; her beloved granddaughter, Lilah Greenough; her brothers: Alfred (Julie) Cielen and Michael (Cathy) Cielen all of MI. Also surviving Rose are her brother-in-law John (Sarah) Harrington of Hudson Falls; and sister-in-law JoAnn (Robert) Fowler of Argyle; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her Life will be held in late spring or summer.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

