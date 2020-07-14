Aug. 10, 1932 — July 11, 2020
WHITEHALL — Rose M. Gordon “Rosie” went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga. Rose was born on August 10, 1932 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Thomas Martin and Anna (Luse) Martin-DuBeau.
On September 16, 1956 Rose married her high school sweetheart Leslie Gordon at Notre Dame des Victories Church. Together they were lifelong residents of Whitehall raising three kids, welcoming four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In her early years, Rose worked for the Grand Union in Whitehall.
Rose’s greatest joys were her family and her faith. She was a lifelong member of Notre Dame des Victories/Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Churches. At Notre Dame she was a devout member of the Saint Anne Society and at Our Lady of Hope a guardian adorer of the Blessed Sacrament.
Rose had a passion for baking and making special occasion cakes. She catered many weddings and parties in Whitehall and family gatherings.
She was a member of “The Fawns” of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) #1491 in Whitehall. She was also an avid fan, season ticket holder, and booster club member of the Adirondack Red Wings hockey team.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Leslie Gordon; her stepfather, Albert DuBeau; and brother, Thomas Martin Jr. Rose is survived by her children: son, Leslie Gordon (Cassie) of Fort Edward; daughter, Patricia Linehan of Moreau; son, Gary Gordon (Kerrie) of South Glens Falls; grandchildren: Michael (Sarah) and Timothy (Sarah) Gordon, Zachary and Kassidy Gordon; great-grandchildren: Kylie and Elijah Gordon; sister, Laura Vittum of Florida; sister-in-law, Lynn McKee of Queensbury; brother- and sister-in-law, Fred and Ruth Valastro of South Glens Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, family members and friends are allowed in the funeral home at a limited capacity at one time and everyone must wear a mask at all times.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, Reverend Rendell Torres officiating. Committal service will follow in the Our Lady of Angles Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Debra Pauquette and staff of Holbrook Adult Home in Granville, the nurses and staff at The Wesley Health Care Center and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care.
The family has suggested that any memorial contributions be made in Rose’s name to Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY 12887 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.