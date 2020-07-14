Rose M. Gordon “Rosie”

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Leslie Gordon; her stepfather, Albert DuBeau; and brother, Thomas Martin Jr. Rose is survived by her children: son, Leslie Gordon (Cassie) of Fort Edward; daughter, Patricia Linehan of Moreau; son, Gary Gordon (Kerrie) of South Glens Falls; grandchildren: Michael (Sarah) and Timothy (Sarah) Gordon, Zachary and Kassidy Gordon; great-grandchildren: Kylie and Elijah Gordon; sister, Laura Vittum of Florida; sister-in-law, Lynn McKee of Queensbury; brother- and sister-in-law, Fred and Ruth Valastro of South Glens Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, family members and friends are allowed in the funeral home at a limited capacity at one time and everyone must wear a mask at all times.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, Reverend Rendell Torres officiating. Committal service will follow in the Our Lady of Angles Cemetery.