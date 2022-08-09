May 10, 1920—Aug. 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Rose M. Carella, 102, of Glens Falls Center, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, due to complications of COVID.

Born on May 10, 1920, in Norwich, CT, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Guglielmo) Carella.

Rose was married to Gordon E. Smith, Sr., who died in 1981. Her second marriage was to Raymond Marallo, who passed away in 2009.

Rose worked in several area mills. She also was a sales lady in many fine women’s retail stores in the Glens Falls area. People would remember her as a waitress at the former Red Fez in Queensbury or the Howard Johnson’s in South Glens Falls. For several years, Rose was employed at Patrician Paper Company, later known as Encore Paper Company in South Glens Falls. After eight years at Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward, Rose retired in 1986.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls and also a member of the Glens Falls Senior Citizens. Rose loved to shop, play golf at area golf courses and travel on bus trips with senior citizen groups.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, John Carella and Frank Carella and her sisters, Carmella Sanders and Adeline Leone.

Survivors include her two sons: Ronald D. Smith and his wife, Ella of KY and Gordon E. Smith, Jr., of Queensbury; her daughter, Michele Marallo of Glens Falls; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.