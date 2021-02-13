 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose Buschynski Warner
0 entries

Rose Buschynski Warner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Buschynski Warner

April 21, 1928—Feb. 3, 2021

EDGEWATER, FL—Rose Buschynski Warner, 92, of Edgewater, Florida, died February 3, 2021, at home after a brief illness. She grew up in Schoharie County, New York, and was the valedictorian of Middleburgh High School. After a year of secretarial school, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Warner. They were married for 69 years before his death in 2015.

Her husband was a pastor in the Troy (NY) Conference of the United Methodist Church, serving churches in Speculator, Albany, Troy, and Hudson Falls with Rose at his side. When they retired in 1990, they had their dream house built in Edgewater. Thanks to hospice care, she was granted her often-expressed wish to remain there until she died.

Rose was a homemaker, wife, and mother. For years she was active in her churches’ ministries to women and children. She also had a long career outside her home. In Troy, Rose worked as the secretary for Pawling Avenue UMC and then for the biology department of the local community college. In Hudson Falls she was an administrative assistant and later office manager for government departments in Washington County, where she became a successful grant writer. She was commended by all as an invaluable worker.

Rose had three children: Cindy (Mike Matala), Schaghticoke, NY (deceased); Nancy (Bonnie Kelley), Laurinburg, NC; and Mark Warner (Kelly), Ballston Spa, NY. She outlived her brothers and their wives: Windy (Marion) and Joe (Elva) but is survived by her older sister, Helen Wardwell of Edgewater. She had seven grandchildren: Hayley, Jamie, Kerri, Tony, Hannah, Jonathan, and Katie and three great-grandchildren: Tierney, Sophia, and Olivia, as well as a niece, nephews, and their families.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, Hudson Falls, NY. A memorial service will be conducted locally at a later date.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News